Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $20,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 1.52. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOLF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.13.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.