Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,768,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117,537 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $14,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextdoor Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of KIND opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.73. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.52 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 65.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KIND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Nextdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

