Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $20,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,749,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,749,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry Buck bought 350 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.02 per share, for a total transaction of $99,757.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,627.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,527 shares of company stock worth $1,574,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lennox International Stock Down 0.3 %

LII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair raised Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.90.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $331.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.96. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.97 and a 52 week high of $342.86.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Articles

