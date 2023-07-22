Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,422 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $18,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of News by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 110,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in News by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in News by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 167,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $19.65 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.31.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

