Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,636,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,002 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $23,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

