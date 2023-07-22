Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $22,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 471.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.04.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

