Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,270 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 844,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $15,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $11,275,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 13.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 365,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 42,259 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 27.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 81,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 172,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

