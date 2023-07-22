Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,124 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 658,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,124 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $20,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $32.07 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $73.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.