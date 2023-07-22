Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 19,917 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $15,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 163,532 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vipshop by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,062,000 after acquiring an additional 241,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,305,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,651,000 after acquiring an additional 811,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.50. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

