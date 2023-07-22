Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,144 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $15,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.77.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $169.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.77 and its 200 day moving average is $143.22.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

