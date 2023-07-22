Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 32,966 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,461,890 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 32,966 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $16,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Kinross Gold by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,018,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,157,000 after acquiring an additional 332,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Kinross Gold by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,756,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,713,000 after acquiring an additional 172,720 shares during the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 502.50 and a beta of 0.93. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

