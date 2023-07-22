Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 354,498 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 354,498 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $23,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in WestRock by 1,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on WestRock from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

WestRock Stock Up 0.1 %

WestRock stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.63%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

