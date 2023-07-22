Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 480,906 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 877,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 480,906 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $14,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 58.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,332,000 after purchasing an additional 935,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

