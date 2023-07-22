Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 63,035 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,035 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $15,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 114,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 405,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Price Performance

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

