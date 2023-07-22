Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 648 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $20,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 28.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,850,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,288,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,816.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,868 shares of company stock worth $9,418,870 over the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $314.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.37 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

