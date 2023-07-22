Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,414 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $21,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,199 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,808,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,741,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,411,000 after purchasing an additional 664,798 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ST opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

