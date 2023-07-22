Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,481 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $19,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Alcoa by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Alcoa stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -4.90%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

