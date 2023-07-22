Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,782,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Blade Air Mobility worth $16,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $3.91 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 207,932 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $794,300.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,461,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,503,174.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 25,652 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $96,195.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,431,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 207,932 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $794,300.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,461,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,503,174.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,410 shares of company stock worth $1,274,018. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

