Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.81

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 155401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TARS shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $659.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $918,410.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $918,410.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 103,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $2,079,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,211,221.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,762 shares of company stock worth $3,134,806. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $939,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.