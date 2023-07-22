TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $141.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $143.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.09.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

