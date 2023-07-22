TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,501 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,060,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,999,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,135,000 after acquiring an additional 290,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.5 %

FTI stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.90 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TechnipFMC Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

