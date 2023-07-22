TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 343,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in TEGNA by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $16.84 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $740.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

