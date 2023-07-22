Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $10.36 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $154.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $452.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $156.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

