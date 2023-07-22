Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Position Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Tetra Tech by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total value of $390,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total transaction of $390,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.2 %

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $169.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

