Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Textron by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.57. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.98%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

