The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stake Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.44.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Cooper Companies stock opened at $387.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $399.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.