The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.91. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.