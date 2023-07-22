The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $947.40

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 947.40 ($12.39) and last traded at GBX 943.80 ($12.34), with a volume of 1924190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 928.60 ($12.14).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.46) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 810 ($10.59) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.81) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 852.14 ($11.14).

The Sage Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 883.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 811.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94. The company has a market cap of £9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4,689.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.54.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

About The Sage Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 6.55 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,500.00%.

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

