The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 114.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 49.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.2% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 307,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42,863 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 18,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.46. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.49%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

