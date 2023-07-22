THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) SVP Kenneth D. Julian Sells 10,000 Shares

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $109.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.83. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $112.84.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter worth $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

