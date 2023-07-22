ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Patricia Nakache Sells 49,999 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $129,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 20th, Patricia Nakache sold 34,116 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $110,535.84.

On Thursday, May 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 7,226 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $21,605.74.

On Monday, May 15th, Patricia Nakache sold 28,123 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $84,650.23.

ThredUp stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 62.08% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. Equities research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after buying an additional 252,598 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ThredUp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,482,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 583,045 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 13.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,693,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 563,234 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

