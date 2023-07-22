TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $52.03 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $410,265.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,356.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THS. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.