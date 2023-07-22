Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 36,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $71.48.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $61.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

