Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.04

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.04 and last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 31466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

