Tsfg LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tsfg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,308 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $343.77 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

