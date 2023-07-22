Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,710 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

