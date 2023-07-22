Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Position Lowered by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,295 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 37,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

