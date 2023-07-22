Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Holdings Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Universal were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal Stock Performance

Universal stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83.

Universal Increases Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $693.98 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Universal’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Universal

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.