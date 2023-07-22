Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,407,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Upwork by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,807,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,065,000 after buying an additional 218,740 shares in the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd now owns 3,033,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 532,700 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,487,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 164,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,636,000 after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Bank of America lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upwork from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.53. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.96 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. Research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $260,352.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,252,074.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 56,703 shares of company stock worth $493,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile



Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.



