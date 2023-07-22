Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $97,449.66 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 123,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $97,449.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,978,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,361.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $71,000.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $76,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 300,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $225,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $136,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,576 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $132,380.16.

On Thursday, June 29th, Mossytree Inc. sold 209,700 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $146,790.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $30,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $64,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Mossytree Inc. sold 111,953 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $76,128.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $50,250.00.

Vacasa Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vacasa stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. Vacasa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.15 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. Analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vacasa by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

