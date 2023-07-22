Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after buying an additional 3,264,677 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,996 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 220,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,235,000 after purchasing an additional 64,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $198.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.73. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

