Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $49.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

