Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 92,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 74,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.82 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.76.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.