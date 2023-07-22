Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Vir Biotechnology traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 3057591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,678,685.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,838,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,461,304.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $89,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,589.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,678,685.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,838,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,461,304.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,064 shares of company stock worth $17,886,204 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

