Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,234,000 after buying an additional 218,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,290,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,387,000 after purchasing an additional 522,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,394,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,695,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of VSH opened at $28.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.30. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $871.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

