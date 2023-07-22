Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 177,098 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.0% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,828 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 66.5% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 31,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 22.1% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 603,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 109,301 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 345,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.3 %

VOD stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.4882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.