Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Major Shareholder Sells $95,061.33 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 8,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $95,061.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,741,032.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Weave Communications alerts:

On Monday, July 17th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 66,580 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $748,359.20.

Weave Communications Price Performance

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $724.59 million, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Weave Communications by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 443.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 236.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEAV shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.