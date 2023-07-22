Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $19,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

