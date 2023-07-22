Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Friday, June 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.21. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

About Catalent

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.