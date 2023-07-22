Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLTGet Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Friday, June 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.21. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

