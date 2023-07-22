Wells Fargo & Company Raises Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $37.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BKR. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of -322.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,697,000 after buying an additional 622,291 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,328,000 after buying an additional 3,065,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Baker Hughes by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,159,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,522,000 after buying an additional 1,437,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

